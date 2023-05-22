There is a large one to take note of for today, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at 1.0825-30, which also sees the 100-hour moving average (currently at 1.0826) in play. As such, that could be an area where any upside momentum is more limited during the session ahead before the expiries roll off.

Besides that, there aren't really any others which are too significant on the day. Looking out to the rest of the week, just be wary that the expiry levels and sizes can still change - mostly right up to the day itself - during the course of the week itself.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.