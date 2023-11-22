There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at 1.0925, which isn't one that holds any technical significance. However, the expiries could help to limit any upside price action on the day before rolling off. That being said, the dollar is on a slight recovery path so far today and EUR/USD is contesting its 100-hour moving average at 1.0900 currently and that's the more important level.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.