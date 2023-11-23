There are a couple of large ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones being for EUR/USD at 1.0895-00 and those could help to keep price action more limited and sticky in and around the figure level. That should prevent any pullback in price from going too far if the dollar does retaliate later on in the session. That said, we do have euro area PMI data to contend with and those will be a factor for consideration too.

Similarly, the one for USD/JPY at 149.00 should act in the same vein and perhaps keep price action more anchored at the figure level before rolling off later in the day.

