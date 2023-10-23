There are quite a number to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at the 1.0600 mark, where there is some short-term resistance since last Friday holding at the figure level. Barring any major changes in Treasury yields and USD/JPY, the expiries should help to limit any upside price action before rolling off.

Then, there are some large ones to be wary about for USD/JPY in between 149.00 to 150.25 with the key one to watch being at the 150.00 mark. That being said, it's all about psychological sentiment right now as the pair is seeking a break above the figure level and wanting not to trigger another round of Tokyo intervention. That outweighs the expiries but if anything else, it points to the likelihood that the pair will continue to keep closer to 150.00 through the day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.