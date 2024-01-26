There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

They are both for EUR/USD, seen at the 1.0800 and 1.0850 levels. The former alongside bids at the figure level could help to prevent a steeper drop in the session ahead. This comes as the dollar is keeping more resilient amid a softer risk mood today.

Adding to that is a potential break under the 200-day moving average for EUR/USD. The key technical level is seen at 1.0842 currently. And that could help alongside the expiries at 1.0850 to limit any upside turnaround in price action on the day.

