There aren't any significant expiries that are close to, or might influence, spot levels on the day. As such, the more mixed and tepid trading sentiment is likely to keep up in the session ahead before US traders enter the fray. There will be bigger fish to fry in the days ahead with some big ones for USD/JPY and AUD/USD to watch out for.

