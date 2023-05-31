There are a couple of big ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first two being for EUR/USD at 1.0675 and 1.0750, which could see price action be more limited in and around current levels. That is consistent with the range that we saw yesterday, and also keep in mind that there will be large expiries at 1.0700-35 tomorrow as well. All of that put together, may see price action be more sticky; all else being equal.

But keep in mind that we do have euro area inflation data today and tomorrow, which could impact the euro and bond yields accordingly.

Then, there is another for USD/JPY at 140.00 which may keep a lid on any upside momentum in the session ahead. That especially since bond yields are still looking heavy in general so far on the day.

