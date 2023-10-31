There are a couple on the day to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at the 1.0600 mark, which could just keep price action more sticky in and around the figure level before rolling off later in the day. The euro will be a focus point amid economic data later on while the dollar is also a moving part at the moment as USD/JPY seeks to break above 150.00. The push and pull there could allow the expiries to be more of a magnet in the meantime perhaps.

Then, there is the one for USD/JPY at 150.00, which could keep price action just above the 150.00 mark for now. If there are signs of exhaustion in the pair, we'll get evidence of that once the expiries roll off later today I guess.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.