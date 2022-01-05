Nothing major on the board for today but there will be larger ones to take note of later in the week.

There are a couple layered for EUR/USD rolling off tomorrow between 1.1275-00 that might be of interest and also for AUD/USD which are rolling off on Friday around 0.7160-00. Adding to that is a big one for USD/JPY at 116.00 on Friday too.

That will add to the mix alongside the US non-farm payrolls report at the end of the week.

