There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being decent-sized expiries for EUR/USD at 1.0500 and USD/JPY at 149.00. However, I don't really see them as being too significant as trading sentiment is largely dictated by price action in the bond market currently. In the case of EUR/USD, the expiries might provide some draw before rolling off later today and perhaps also for USD/JPY if we do see yields track a little higher in the session ahead.

Otherwise, they would just be anecdotes for the trading day ahead but it is always good to have this in the back pocket just in case.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.