There is one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for USD/JPY at the 144.00 mark, which could be a reason for the drag in price action at the moment with price falling to around 144.09 currently. The pair is down 0.4% on the day with not much else going on, besides the softer risk mood that is.

But the expiries at 144.00 itself could act as more of a magnet and keep price around these levels, so just be mindful of that before they roll off later in the day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.