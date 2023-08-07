There is just one to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being a large set of expiries for EUR/USD at 1.0940-50, which may limit price action a little to the downside during the session ahead. But the more important supportive technical level is the 100-day moving average and that is seen at 1.0921. But given a lack of push factors to start the week, the expiries could keep price action as it is before rolling off later today.

There is also a big for EUR/GBP at 0.8550 but is unlikely to come into play given the narrow range for the pair and without any key drivers on the session.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.