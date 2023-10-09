There is just one to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at 1.0550, although it is not a level that bears much key technical significance. In a day like today, the overall risk mood is the more important driver as markets are focused on the risk averse flows stemming from the war in the Middle East.

That overrides everything else at the moment, so I wouldn't expect the expiries to factor much into play on the day.

