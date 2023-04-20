Societe Genearle Research likes long EUR/GBP and long EUR/JPY into next week's BoJ policy meeting.

G10FX looks jealously on as EMFX movers, all of FX looks jealously at the rates market, but most of all, EUR/USD vol traders look at rates vol traders in despair. EUR/USD IS in an uptrend, just a very, very frustrating one," SocGen notes.

"For now, we think we'd rather be long EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY (ahead of next week's BOJ meting which is unlikely to do anything for yen bulls)," SocGen adds.

