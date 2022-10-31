Dollar Index monthly

In general, October isn't a very 'seasonal' month for markets. There aren't many strong trends in global asset classes or the forex market but I did highlight some of the patterns at the end of September and emphasized that stock market sentiment was far too negative. Here's how the patterns panned out.

Second best month for AUD (AUD/USD set to finish the month flat)

Fourth best month for the dollar index (DXY finished the month down about 0.5%)

Weakest month for EUR/AUD (this pair gained about 350 pips)

Third weakest month for the euro (the euro gained about 140 pips)

Third-best month for the Nasdaq, though volatility is high with double digit gains/losses not uncommon (it was certainly volatile on the way to a 4.2% gain)

Fourth best month for the S&P 500 (+8.3%)

Third best month for the DAX (+9.3%)

Strongest month of the year for natural gas (the cold weather held off for most of the month but a big gain today trimmed the decline to -5%)

Weakest month of the year for oil (OPEC > seasonals. Oil gained 8.4%)

Seasonal weakness in bonds (Bond slumped, pushing up 10-year yields 30 bps)

Overall, it wasn't a bad performance for seasonals. The patterns get stronger towards the end of the year with some real opportunities beginning to develop. I'll have the November seasonal package out tomorrow.