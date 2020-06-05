A weekend read from the BoE - 'doom loop', 'stress-amplifiers' … its a page turner!

Normally the full text of central banker speeches is perfect for those with insomnia.

Not this one. Its a speech given by Andrew Hauser, Executive Director, Markets, at the Bank of England: 

Seven Moments in Spring: Covid-19, financial markets and the Bank of England's balance sheet operations
  • a bird's eye's view of what happened in those extraordinary weeks ... the sudden pre-lockdown 'dash for cash' - the biggest test of core market functioning and resilience since the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008-9.

