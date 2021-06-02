ICYMI - Analysts (nearly) unanimous in expecting the BOC to taper (again) soon, but not next week
The upcoming Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting is on June 9
- The announcement of its decision for the overnight rate target, together with a short explanation of the factors influencing the decision, is due at 1400 GMT on that date
ps. If you are making a diary note, Timothy Lane, Deputy Governor, is speaking the next day, June 10, at 1700 GMT.
Reuters report on their polling:
all 31 economists asked responded the BoC will keep monetary policy unchanged at the June 9 meeting
of 17 economists who responded to an additional question 16 said the BoC will further its asset purchase programme in Q3, to C$2 b/week (from C$3b currently).
Reuters published the results during the CAD afternoon ICYMI, link here for more.
USD/CAD update: