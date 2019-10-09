Another analysts adds to RBNZ rate cut forecasts

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Capital economics had been forecasting a Reserve Bank of New Zealand   interest rate cut in February 2020 of 25bps

  • Adding a further cut forecast now, for May 2020, again for 25bps
Citing:
  • economic activity and inflation both subdued
  • unemployment rate rising fast
  • but "if the government doesn't step up its game soon, the risks are clearly skewed toward the Bank cutting more, perhaps even into negative territory"
--
Note
RBNZ next meet on November 13
  • OCR & MPS Media conference
then … the next is 3 months later on 12 February 2020
  • OCR & MPS Media conference
orr Reserve Bank of New Zealand

ForexLive
