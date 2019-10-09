Another analysts adds to RBNZ rate cut forecasts
Capital economics had been forecasting a Reserve Bank of New Zealand interest rate cut in February 2020 of 25bps
- Adding a further cut forecast now, for May 2020, again for 25bps
Citing:
- economic activity and inflation both subdued
- unemployment rate rising fast
- but "if the government doesn't step up its game soon, the risks are clearly skewed toward the Bank cutting more, perhaps even into negative territory"
--
Note
RBNZ next meet on November 13
- OCR & MPS Media conference
- OCR & MPS Media conference