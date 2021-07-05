ANZ in New Zealand are also calling for RBNZ rate hikes sooner

New Zealand ANZ economists responding today to the strong quarterly business survey:

New Zealand QSBO for Q2 2021, business confidence headline 7% (vs. -13% prior)

Last week ANZ already foreshadowed their call rates would go up soon:

ANZ warn the biggest regret the RBNZ may have is waiting too long to hike

are on the horizon – we’ve pencilled in February 2022, but risks are pointing towards sooner rather than later.

ANZ cite:

the economy is in a very strong cyclical position

strength of domestic demand

capacity pressures in the economy have only continued to increase

strong demand runs into supply constraints

labour market ... we think it's well on the way to maximum sustainable employment

firms are finally starting to pass on higher costs to consumers

These developments are important for the monetary policy outlook - it's easy to look at supply disruptions and say that these are persistent, but not permanent, sources of inflation pressure. But with the labour market tightening and firms starting to pass on cost increases to consumers (a significant behavioural change), that speaks to a more sustained source of underlying inflationary pressure that will require a tightening in monetary policy, and sooner rather than later.





ASB were quick to call a rate hike from the RBNZ this year, its only going to be a matter of time before other bank analysts do the same.







