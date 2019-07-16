AUD barely changed after the RBA July meeting minutes released, down a few tics

Reserve Bank of Australia July 2019 meeting minutes post with the major points is here:

There is plenty in there to keep everyone happy - those who think the RBA is soon to cut again and those (like me) who think they are on hold for a while now.





Cutters are latching on this this:

RBA board to adjust policy "if needed" to support growth



I wouldn't place too much faith in this, it can be read as pretty much stating that the RBA will do what they think is needed. Having said this I spent the 18 months or so preceding the June 2019 rate cut in bewilderment why the RBA was sitting on its hands and being so complacent.





The difference now is the RBA is leaning slightly to the dovish side of neutral. They want the unemployment lower and believe cutting rates will help this along. We have labour market data due on Thursday - the most important economic indicator right now. Leading indicators for the employment market are showing sings of softening.





Anyway, back to the AUD; barely changed:











