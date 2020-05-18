AUD traders - heads up for the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes due today

RBA May meeting minutes are due at 0130GMT on Tuesday 19 May 2020.

I posted a preview here yesterday:

The minutes have pretty much been superseded by the Statement on Monetary Policy that followed the meeting on Friday May 8. The SoMP updated forecasts for the economy.





Nevertheless there is a focus for the minutes, which is what the Bank will have to say on the QE program going ahead. The RBA has not purchased bonds for the QE program since the week of the meeting. I suspect the minutes will convey a willingness to expand the QE programme if necessary but given the lack of buying this is not the case for now - and its contributed to some of the confidence and stability of the AUD since.











