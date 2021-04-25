Bank of England Dep Gov Broadbent sees "very rapid" economic growth at least over the next couple of quarters

Broadbent comments in the UK media (Telegraph, link - may be gated, but link to another source is not) )

The UK is emerging from a prolonged lockdown, Braoadbent sees a rapid bounce for the economy due to less saving and spending of accumulated cash.





"it's going to be quite noisy and bumpy this year"

"When you get the shift in demand, you're going to run into bottlenecks in some areas, particularly in those areas where supply too has been hit for a particular reason ... in IT equipment and chips

"That makes our life a little trickier because monetary policy has to look ahead a couple of years."

On that policy:

not a fan of negative rates

room for more QE if needed

On inflation Broadbent says picking out signal from noise will be difficult: