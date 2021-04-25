Bank of England Dep Gov Broadbent sees "very rapid" economic growth at least over the next couple of quarters

Broadbent comments in the UK media (Telegraph, link - may be gated, but link to another source is not) )

The UK is emerging from a prolonged lockdown, Braoadbent sees a rapid bounce for the economy due to less saving and spending of accumulated cash.

On inflation Broadbent says picking out signal from noise will be difficult:
  • "it's going to be quite noisy and bumpy this year"
  • "When you get the shift in demand, you're going to run into bottlenecks in some areas, particularly in those areas where supply too has been hit for a particular reason ... in IT equipment and chips 
  • "That makes our life a little trickier because monetary policy has to look ahead a couple of years."
On that policy:
  • not a fan of negative rates
  • room for more QE if needed 
