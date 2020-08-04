Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting Thursday - preview
BOE announcement due 6 August with Governor Bailey's press conference following at 1130GMT
A snippet from RBC:
- Our economists do not expect any policy changes from the BoE at its August meeting and look for unanimous votes to leave both Bank rate and asset purchase target unchanged at 0.1% and GBP754bn.
- The focus will therefore be on the Quarterly Monetary Policy Report. In a speech last month, Chief Economist Haldane suggested that the MPC's current assessment was that the fall in Q2 GDP would be less than thought at the time of the May MPR. The MPC may revise down its forecast for the fall in 2020 GDP as a whole from the 14% that it projected in May.
Bailey in pre-governor days