Bank of Japan leaves its policy settings unchanged, as expected
Bank of Japan statement out now following the monetary policy meeting
Its main policy planks are unchanged:
- 10 year JGB target yield around 0%
- short term rate target remains -0.1%
More:
- releases details of its scheme for combating climate change
- made decision on yield curve control by 8-1 vote,board member Kataoka dissented on yield curve control decision
- Says Japan's economy remains in a severe state but picking up as a trend
- cuts assessment on output
- cuts assessment on exports
- says Japan's economy likely to recover as impact of pandemic gradually subsides
- export, output continue to rise though temporarily affected by supply constraints
- overseas economy recovering as a whole
- capex picking up although some sectors seeing weaknesses
- consumption continues to stagnate