Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement due September 19 - preview
For a previous preview of the BOJ, links:
- Some quick thoughts on the BOJ
- BOJ officials reportedly said to see the need to keep a lower limit on yields
- Most economists expect the BOJ's next move is further easing - but not next week
- BOJ may be more open to debating additional easing next week - report
- BOJ may be shifting closer to further easing
- 5 Reasons why the BOJ may cut rates & change framework - Nomura
Given the upmove for USD/JPY since Monday (and before that of course) there is heightened chatter about to keep an eye on the BOJ, they have signalled they may need to do more, likely by cutting rates deeper in negative or (maybe and/or) adjusting theier YCC target.
Some quick bank thoughts, this via DB:
- we expect very little from the BOJ
Scotia:
- Some of what had been building momentum toward potential policy adjustments by the Bank of Japan has abated given recent bond market movements. … The recent correction in global bond yields has carried the JGB yield up with it and brought it back within the target range. That may lessen pressure upon the BoJ to perhaps lower its negative policy balance rate (-0.1%) and try to engineer upward pressure upon longer-term yields after Governor Kuroda guided that bond yields had declined "a bit too far."
- Ahead of a planned sales tax hike next month and still very weak inflation that will be updated again toward the end of the week, the BoJ may keep stimulus thoughts in mind but the market pressure to act now has very recently lightened up somewhat.