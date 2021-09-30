Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting ‘Summary of Opinions’ (September meeting)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The 'Summary' precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks.

Links to the statement reports are here: 
Headlines via Reuters:

  •  must be mindful of impact chip shortage, southeast Asia factory shutdowns could affect on capex, corporate funding
  • domestic demand, mainly service-sector, remains stagnant
  • global economy recovering as a trend but seeing signs of slowdown in Chinese growth
  • rise in delta variant in Aug, supply constraints likely to weigh on economy for time being but no need to change BOJ's recovery forecast
  • must carefully look at how rising food, grocery prices affect household spending




 more to come  
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose