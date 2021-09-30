Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting ‘Summary of Opinions’ (September meeting)
The 'Summary' precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks.Links to the statement reports are here:
- Bank of Japan leaves its policy settings unchanged, as expected
- and here: Bank of Japan policy statement recap - bleaker view
- must be mindful of impact chip shortage, southeast Asia factory shutdowns could affect on capex, corporate funding
- domestic demand, mainly service-sector, remains stagnant
- global economy recovering as a trend but seeing signs of slowdown in Chinese growth
- rise in delta variant in Aug, supply constraints likely to weigh on economy for time being but no need to change BOJ's recovery forecast
- must carefully look at how rising food, grocery prices affect household spending
