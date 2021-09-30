Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting ‘Summary of Opinions’ (September meeting)

The 'Summary' precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks.

Headlines via Reuters: must be mindful of impact chip shortage, southeast Asia factory shutdowns could affect on capex, corporate funding

domestic demand, mainly service-sector, remains stagnant

global economy recovering as a trend but seeing signs of slowdown in Chinese growth

rise in delta variant in Aug, supply constraints likely to weigh on economy for time being but no need to change BOJ's recovery forecast

must carefully look at how rising food, grocery prices affect household spending











Links to the statement reports are here:more to come