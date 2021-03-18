Bank of Japan policy review announcement due today - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The much-awaited BOJ review of its monetary policy is aimed at making its programme of support sustainable for longer.

I highlighted what to expect yesterday:
And Japanese media confirmed a little later in the session:
There is no time scheduled for the announcement, after 0230GMT is a good bet. The Bank will be keen to ensure what it changes is not perceived as a reduction in policy support, Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda will likely emphasise this, and also that the Bank stands ready to do more if needed, at his news conference that will follow at 0630 GMT. 

