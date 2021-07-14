Beige Book: US economy displayed moderate to robust growth

Outlook for demand improved further but many contacts uncertain about the easing of supply constraints

Wages increased at a moderate pace on average and low wage workers enjoyed above-average pay increases

Healthy labor demand as broad based but strongest for low-wage workers

Firms in several districts expected difficulty in finding workers into the Fall

Lending activity increased slightly or modestly in most districts

While some contacts felt that pricing pressures were transitory, the majority expected further increases in input costs and selling prices in the coming months

Pricing pressures were broad-based

Pricing power was mixed, as some contacts reported that high end-user demand enabled them to increase their prices and others said that input price pressures had reduced their profit margins



This line has to be worrisome for the Fed:





