BOC Gov Macklem optimistic on strong consumption growth as vaccination progress
Bank of Canada Governor Macklem says the Bank expects strong consumption-led growth in the second half of 2021
- admits there is considerable uncertainty around the BoC's estimate of potential output
- paying attention to a broad range of indicators of slack in the economy, including measures of the labour market
The Gov. is appearing before a parliamentary committee.
---
The BoC surprised last week with a hawkish-leaning outlook. The Bank is looking at an earlier than expected taper of super-easy policy: