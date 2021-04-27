BOC Gov Macklem optimistic on strong consumption growth as vaccination progress

Bank of Canada Governor Macklem says the Bank expects strong consumption-led growth in the second half of 2021

admits there is considerable uncertainty around the BoC's estimate of potential output

paying attention to a broad range of indicators of slack in the economy, including measures of the labour market

The Gov. is appearing before a parliamentary committee.





---

The BoC surprised last week with a hawkish-leaning outlook. The Bank is looking at an earlier than expected taper of super-easy policy:







