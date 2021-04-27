BOC Gov Macklem optimistic on strong consumption growth as vaccination progress

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Canada Governor Macklem says the Bank expects strong consumption-led growth in the second half of 2021

  • admits there is considerable uncertainty around the BoC's estimate of potential output
  • paying attention to a broad range of indicators of slack in the economy, including measures of the labour market
The Gov. is appearing before a parliamentary committee. 

---
The BoC surprised last week with a hawkish-leaning outlook. The Bank is looking at an earlier than expected taper of super-easy policy:

Bank of Canada Governor Macklem says the Bank expects strong consumption-led growth in the second half of 2021
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose