BOC Macklem: Monetary stimulus will be needed for considerable period
- monetary stimulus will be needed for considerable period
- will continue to do its part in protracted recovery
- inflation wasn't threatening to take off before pandemic
- Covid accelerated structural change to labor market
- sees shared responsibility to reduce labor scarring
- BOC role in supporting digitalization, automation
- complete Canada recovery still a long way off
- expecting a solid rebound in the media months ahead.
- More confident in sustained strong growth through H2 and in 2 2022
- it will be sometime before candidacies a complete economic recovery
- we can expect some near-term bounce back in employment now that tightest Covid 19 curbs have been lifted
- many Canadians will likely continue to work remotely
- pandemic has most likely permanently advanced trend toward e-commerce shopping. Fewer retail workers may be needed in the future
- some lost jobs will not return and many low-wage jobs have a high potential being automated
- governments could help me challenges of changing job market by boosting access to childcare to allow more women to join the workforce
Macklem is is speaking to a virtual audience at the Alberta Chamber of Commerce.
His comments are specific to Canada but also specific to those parts of the world suffering from Covid.
