BOC Macklem: Monetary stimulus will be needed for considerable period

Bank of Canada Macklem





monetary stimulus will be needed for considerable period



will continue to do its part in protracted recovery



inflation wasn't threatening to take off before pandemic



Covid accelerated structural change to labor market



sees shared responsibility to reduce labor scarring



BOC role in supporting digitalization, automation

complete Canada recovery still a long way off



expecting a solid rebound in the media months ahead.



More confident in sustained strong growth through H2 and in 2 2022



it will be sometime before candidacies a complete economic recovery



we can expect some near-term bounce back in employment now that tightest Covid 19 curbs have been lifted



many Canadians will likely continue to work remotely



pandemic has most likely permanently advanced trend toward e-commerce shopping. Fewer retail workers may be needed in the future



some lost jobs will not return and many low-wage jobs have a high potential being automated



governments could help me challenges of changing job market by boosting access to childcare to allow more women to join the workforce

Macklem is is speaking to a virtual audience at the Alberta Chamber of Commerce.





His comments are specific to Canada but also specific to those parts of the world suffering from Covid.







