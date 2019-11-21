BOC's Poloz says he thinks monetary conditions are 'about right'

Less dovish comments from Poloz

Canadian dollar jumps.





Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said he thinks that monetary conditions are "about right" given the situation. He is speaking at a fireside chat in Toronto.





Canadian economy is in a good place overall

We're still quite stimulative where we are today

We want to do whatever we can to boost trend line



Starting to see glimmer of response in global easing

Global financial conditions have eased a lot

USD/CAD has dropped to 1.3280 from 1.3325 beforehand. We've gone from the top of the range to the bottom.







