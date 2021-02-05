BOE's Broadbent: QE not necessarily the first choice for stimulus

Further comments by Broadbent





BOE will take decisions on monetary policy options if and when needed

Guidance remains that BOE won't even begin to think of withdrawing support until there are clear signs of sustainable recovery and inflation The headline is more to the fact that they are not shutting the door to negative rates at this point in time but make no mistake, QE remains their most preferred option at the moment unless economic conditions worsen considerably.





If there's any takeaway from the BOE this week, it is that they are adamant that whatever actions they are conducting are 'not a signal that negative rates are imminent'.