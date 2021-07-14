BOE's Cunliffe: It is more difficult to assess inflation outlook in this unprecedented situation

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by BOE policymaker, Jon Cunliffe


  • Need to understand context for high inflation as economy reopens
  • Key question is whether demand surge and supply chain problems are persistent
  • Expect some 'transitive' pressures on prices
  • Will try to get better read of supply, demand for August forecasts
  • Will reassess inflation rate in August
  • Need to see if it is something we would need to act against
Cunliffe reacts to the UK inflation report earlier, which showed a jump in price pressures once again - keeping the BOE on their toes for the time being.

At least he is laying down a timeline to which they will formally formulate a response and that will come in the August meeting, so that will be a key one to watch next month.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose