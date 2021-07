BOE's Cunliffe: It is more difficult to assess inflation outlook in this unprecedented situation

Remarks by BOE policymaker, Jon Cunliffe





Need to understand context for high inflation as economy reopens

Key question is whether demand surge and supply chain problems are persistent

Expect some 'transitive' pressures on prices

Will try to get better read of supply, demand for August forecasts

Will reassess inflation rate in August

Need to see if it is something we would need to act against







At least he is laying down a timeline to which they will formally formulate a response and that will come in the August meeting, so that will be a key one to watch next month.

Cunliffe reacts to the UK inflation report earlier, which showed a jump in price pressures once again - keeping the BOE on their toes for the time being.