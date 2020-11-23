BOE's Haldane: Data since Nov consistent with slowdown
No surprise there with the UK's November virus curbs
- Haldane says not yet fully processed the news on vaccines
- Bailey says vaccines give grounds for optimism, we will follow this very carefully
- Bailey UK "could easily see a 1% increase on inflation" in the event of a no-deal Brexit; not clear whether that would be a one-off shock or whether the UK would experience a "second-round"
Haldane, Bailey, Tenreyro and Saunders are speaking to the Treasury Select Committee. Watch it live here.