BOE's Haldane: Data since Nov consistent with slowdown

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

No surprise there with the UK's November virus curbs

  • Haldane says not yet fully processed the news on vaccines
  • Bailey says vaccines give grounds for optimism, we will follow this very carefully
  • Bailey UK "could easily see a 1% increase on inflation" in the event of a no-deal Brexit; not clear whether that would be a one-off shock or whether the UK would experience a "second-round"
Haldane, Bailey, Tenreyro and Saunders are speaking to the Treasury Select Committee. Watch it live here.

