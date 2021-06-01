BOE's Ramsden: There is a risk that demand gets ahead of supply

Remarks by BOE deputy governor, Dave Ramsden

That will lead to more generalised pick-up in inflationary pressure

BOE will guard against risk of sustained price pressure

Looking carefully at housing market and other real-term indicators

Increasingly optimistic about the economy recovery





I reckon the acknowledgment here of the potential for more sustained inflation is the key takeaway. If anything, it suggests that the BOE is more aligned with the BOC in terms of policy as we look towards 2H 2021.