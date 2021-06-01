BOE's Ramsden: There is a risk that demand gets ahead of supply
Remarks by BOE deputy governor, Dave Ramsden
I reckon the acknowledgment here of the potential for more sustained inflation is the key takeaway. If anything, it suggests that the BOE is more aligned with the BOC in terms of policy as we look towards 2H 2021.
- That will lead to more generalised pick-up in inflationary pressure
- BOE will guard against risk of sustained price pressure
- Looking carefully at housing market and other real-term indicators
- Increasingly optimistic about the economy recovery