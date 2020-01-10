BOE's Tenreyro: We will be discussing possibility of stimulus in the coming months

Further comments by BOE policymaker, Silvana Tenreyro

Key input on rate decision is how uncertainty unwinds

She also makes a mention that lower uncertainty could boost UK business investment. That is the main hope for policymakers and lawmakers right now post-election.





However, there are still plenty of question marks hanging over the future trade relationship between the UK and the EU and I reckon that might just keep businesses and investors more cautious still over the coming months.





The past two years have seen UK business investment struggle quite significantly due to Brexit uncertainty and that is what Boris Johnson and the BOE are hoping to correct:







