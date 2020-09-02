BOE's Vlieghe: There is a material risk it could take years for economy to hit capacity
Comments from Vlieghe in annual report to parliament
- There is a material risk in my view that it could take several years for the economy to return to full capacity
- I take little comfort from the fact that the unemployment rate has remained fairly stable so far
- I am fairly confident that, in the months ahead, the economy will bounce back but still leaving GDP 5% or more below its pre-pandemic level
Those aren't exactly comforting words.