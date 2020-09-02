BOE's Vlieghe: There is a material risk it could take years for economy to hit capacity

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Vlieghe in annual report to parliament

  • There is a material risk in my view that it could take several years for the economy to return to full capacity
  • I take little comfort from the fact that the unemployment rate has remained fairly stable so far
  • I am fairly confident that, in the months ahead, the economy will bounce back but still leaving GDP 5% or more below its pre-pandemic level
Those aren't exactly comforting words.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose