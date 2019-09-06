BOE/TNS August inflation expectations 3.3% vs 3.1% prior
BOE releases its latest consumer inflation expectations survey results
- Prior 3.1%
- Inflation expectations for five-years ahead 3.1% (3.8% previously)
The headline is the highest since November 2013 but the longer-term inflation expectations see a drop of 0.7% - the biggest on record - and marks the weakest expectations since November 2016. Meanwhile, 43% of the public sees the BOE raising rates in the next 12 months and that is down from the 49% share back in May.