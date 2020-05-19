BOJ calls for unscheduled monetary policy meeting on 22 May

BOJ to hold an unscheduled monetary policy meeting this week









Their next policy meeting was supposed to be on 16 June but Kuroda had already hinted that they were looking to do something like this before that meeting here





So, this is merely to follow up on that as they will introduce a funding scheme to aid the financial system and inject more liquidity. But the sudden call here isn't going to be all too comforting and it'll prompt questions on if there are any banks in trouble.





The meeting will take place at 0000 GMT on 22 May (this Friday). The BOJ says that the meeting is to discuss new measures to provide funds to financial institutions, following up on instructions by governor Kuroda from the 27 April meeting.