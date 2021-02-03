BOJ Deputy Gov Wakatabe: no need to overhaul BOJ's 2% inflation target, YCC framework

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor speaking:

Fed's average inflation target has aspects in common with BOJ's policy thinking

BOJ will take into account debate, experience of overseas central banks

BOJ's March policy examination will start out with assessment on how YCC, QQE have affected economy, prices

what's important is to look at real interest rates

it will likely take quite a long time to achieve 2% inflation

no need to overhaul BOJ's 2% inflation target, YCC framework in March policy examination

March policy examination will look at operations, asset purchases based on assumption we will continue with YCC and QQE

policy examination will seek to minimise cost of policy as much as possible, conduct monetary easing in effective manner

must ensure BOJ can respond in timely fashion to any changes in economic, price, financial developments as monetary easing is prolonged

March policy examination won't lead to withdrawal of monetary stimulus

Japan's economy picking up as a trend though in severe situation due to pandemic

Japan's job, income conditions will remain under pressure but likely to improve as domestic, external demand pick up

Japan's economy expected to improve moderately as a trend but downside risks are big

don't see signs japan is slipping back into deflation

watching with utmost attention how fx moves affect prices

