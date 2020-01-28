BOJ Jan meeting 'summary' - coordinating with government fiscal policy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

This is the Bank of Japan summary of Opinions from the janu January meeting


Headlines via Reuters: 
  • risk of Japan economy losing momentum for hitting price goal not heightening
  • must maintain easy policy bias as must be vigilant to risk Japan economy may lose momentum for hitting price goal
  • must guard against risk Japan economy may slide into recession, coordinate with govt's fiscal policy, structural measures
  • must be vigilant to regional banks' earnings due to accumulating impact from structural factors, low rates
  • even if rates fall further, impact on households, firms could be limited as households, firms save more than they borrow
The BOJ is stunningly awesome at polishing turds.

Laughing at us, not with 
boj gov kuroda
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose