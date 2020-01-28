BOJ Jan meeting 'summary' - coordinating with government fiscal policy

This is the Bank of Japan summary of Opinions from the janu January meeting





Headlines via Reuters:

risk of Japan economy losing momentum for hitting price goal not heightening

must maintain easy policy bias as must be vigilant to risk Japan economy may lose momentum for hitting price goal

must guard against risk Japan economy may slide into recession, coordinate with govt's fiscal policy, structural measures

must be vigilant to regional banks' earnings due to accumulating impact from structural factors, low rates

even if rates fall further, impact on households, firms could be limited as households, firms save more than they borrow The BOJ is stunningly awesome at polishing turds. The BOJ is stunningly awesome at polishing turds.





Laughing at us, not with



