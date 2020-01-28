BOJ Jan meeting 'summary' - coordinating with government fiscal policy
This is the Bank of Japan summary of Opinions from the janu January meeting
Link to full report: Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on January 20 and 21, 2020
Headlines via Reuters:
- risk of Japan economy losing momentum for hitting price goal not heightening
- must maintain easy policy bias as must be vigilant to risk Japan economy may lose momentum for hitting price goal
- must guard against risk Japan economy may slide into recession, coordinate with govt's fiscal policy, structural measures
- must be vigilant to regional banks' earnings due to accumulating impact from structural factors, low rates
- even if rates fall further, impact on households, firms could be limited as households, firms save more than they borrow
