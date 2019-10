BOJ Tankan Q3 2019: Tankan Large Mfg Index: 5 (vs. expected 1, prior 7)

Tankan Large Mfg Index 5: expected 1, prior was 7

Tankan Large Mfg Outlook 2: expected 0, prior was 7

Tankan Large Non-Mfg Index 21: expected 20, prior was 23

Tankan Large Non-Mfg Outlook 15: expected 16, prior was 17

Generally beats for the larger firms , but results down from Q2.





Capex indications not so strong.

Tankan Large All Industry Capex6.6%: expected 7.0%, prior was 7.4%





Smaller firms not faring as well as the big 'Japan Inc.' firms.

Tankan Small Mfg Index -4: expected -6, prior was -1

Tankan Small Mfg Outlook-9: expected -8, prior was -5

Tankan Small Non-Mfg Index 10: expected 8, prior was 10

Tankan Small Non-Mfg Outlook 1: expected 1, prior was 3

Once again yen doing pretty much nothing.