BOJ Wakatabe - BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation if needed
Says that the BOJ's powerful easing steps exerting effect on economy, markets
- Japan's economy in very severe state but showing some signs of pickup
- Japan's economy likely to gradually improve in latter half of this year
- Japan's economic activity may be restrained sharply if strict health measures are re-imposed to contain pandemic
- economy may come under further pressure if companies' problems shift from liquidity to solvency issues
- BOJ must guard against risk households', companies' growth expectations fall, make them more cautious about spending
- BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation if needed with an eye on impact of pandemic on economy, prices for time being
Wakatabe is not really departing for regular Bank of Japan script.