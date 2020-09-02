BOJ Wakatabe - BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation if needed

Says that the BOJ's powerful easing steps exerting effect on economy, markets

Japan's economy in very severe state but showing some signs of pickup

Japan's economy likely to gradually improve in latter half of this year

Japan's economic activity may be restrained sharply if strict health measures are re-imposed to contain pandemic

economy may come under further pressure if companies' problems shift from liquidity to solvency issues

BOJ must guard against risk households', companies' growth expectations fall, make them more cautious about spending

BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation if needed with an eye on impact of pandemic on economy, prices for time being

