BOJ's Kuroda: It is too early to taper ETF purchases

Kuroda adds that the BOJ is not thinking about targeting short-term yields

On FX, he says that he is closely watching the market moves but won't comment on the details. He just notes that the dollar and yen have both been weakening against other currencies, with the yen rising slightly against the greenback.





But perhaps the more important remark is that he says that there is "no need to think that the yen rise is having serious effects on the economy".





That doesn't sound like someone who is too concerned with USD/JPY near 103.00, having traded to its lowest levels since March yesterday.





As for the headline remark, that's another green light for Japanese stocks to carry forward with the momentum this year into next. Kuroda also says that he does not see a bubble with regards to the Japanese stock market. So, there you go. Shop 'til you drop.



