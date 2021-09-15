Kuroda: If necessary, BOJ will further relax monetary policy such as by reducing interest rates

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the BOJ leader

  • Sees ongoing virtuous cycle of corporate profits and investment
  • Virtuous cycle of corporate profits and business fixed investment will continue despite
  • Virtuous cycle is operating particularly in manufacturing on the back of firm recovery overseas
  • impact of supply chain disruptions an factory shutdowns in South-East Asia
  • BOJ is committed to achieving 2% inflation target as early as possible
  • If necessary, BOJ will further relax monetary policy such as by reducing interest rates
  • Japan's private consumption has remained stagnant
  • Expects steady rise in inflation to 2%, though not before 2023
  • Economy will recover with impact of covid waning due to vaccinations
These comments were out a short time ago. USD/JPY has been on the march higher but the rise is more likely due to the strong Empire Fed numbers

