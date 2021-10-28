BOJ's Kuroda: Will ease monetary policy further without hesitation if needed
BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, remarks in his press conference
More or less the usual remarks by Kuroda as there isn't anything the BOJ can do to really shake things up at the moment. At least he's honest about the part on inflation but that in itself underscores more of a problem with Japan's dynamics as well.
- Rising global inflation due to jump in demand for goods
- Prolonged supply constraints would cause risk of higher inflation
- Japanese economy still picking up and recovering as a trend
- There is a sign of improvement in consumer spending
- Exports, output weakening due to supply disruptions
- Risk of inflation as seen overseas would be limited in Japan