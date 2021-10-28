BOJ's Kuroda: Will ease monetary policy further without hesitation if needed

BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, remarks in his press conference





Rising global inflation due to jump in demand for goods

Prolonged supply constraints would cause risk of higher inflation

Japanese economy still picking up and recovering as a trend

There is a sign of improvement in consumer spending

Exports, output weakening due to supply disruptions

Risk of inflation as seen overseas would be limited in Japan





More or less the usual remarks by Kuroda as there isn't anything the BOJ can do to really shake things up at the moment. At least he's honest about the part on inflation but that in itself underscores more of a problem with Japan's dynamics as well.