BOJ's Wakatabe: Yield curve control framework is keeping BOJ in the right direction

Comments by BOJ deputy governor, Masazumi Wakatabe

YCC helps BOJ to achieve 2% price target

BOJ must ensure to keep easy policy for as long as needed to hit 2% price target

March review will mull sustainability, effectiveness

March review will examine policy for crisis-readiness

BOJ must be ready to cut nominal rates further if needed









This adds to his earlier comments in the day here . To sum up, don't expect anything major in terms of policy overhaul by the BOJ this year as they will just continue to talk up their hand and what is in play currently - considering the limited options that they have.