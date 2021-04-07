Brainard on CNBC: Outlook has brightened considerably

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed Lael Brainard on CNBC

Reynard on CNBC
  • Outlook is brightened considerably
  • Some time before realized outcomes on inflation and employment are achieved
  • "Some time" will depend on how rapid improvements are
  • The economy is is still far from maximum employment
  • Unique factors that should push inflation above 2 percent this year
  • Bottlenecks in supply change should contribute to some inflation. Those inflation pressures are transitory
  • Financial conditions are very accommodative. She cited the strong consumer credit just released
  • Have been monitoring movements in treasury yields closely. Does not want to see disorderly conditions. Does not rates jeopardize the achievement of the Fed's goals
  • Financial conditions are very accommodative and supportive of a recovery
  • International environment is very important to us
  • Economic growth abroad is very much on getting control of the virus

