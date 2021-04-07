Coming Up!
Brainard on CNBC: Outlook has brightened considerably
Fed Lael Brainard on CNBC
- Outlook is brightened considerably
- Some time before realized outcomes on inflation and employment are achieved
- "Some time" will depend on how rapid improvements are
- The economy is is still far from maximum employment
- Unique factors that should push inflation above 2 percent this year
- Bottlenecks in supply change should contribute to some inflation. Those inflation pressures are transitory
- Financial conditions are very accommodative. She cited the strong consumer credit just released
- Have been monitoring movements in treasury yields closely. Does not want to see disorderly conditions. Does not rates jeopardize the achievement of the Fed's goals
- Financial conditions are very accommodative and supportive of a recovery
- International environment is very important to us
- Economic growth abroad is very much on getting control of the virus
