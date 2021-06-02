CBRT governor reportedly says that concerns over premature policy easing should be ignored

Reuters reports, citing two sources on the matter

Adding that the CBRT governor says that the central bank sees inflation entering a significant falling trend at the end of Q3 or perhaps Q4. This is pretty much damage limitation after Erdogan's latest stunt but what is done is done.





The lira is getting a slight reprieve on this but USD/TRY is still holding just above 8.60 for now after a brief dip to 8.59 from around 8.61 before that. The high today hit 8.74.





