China Loan Prime Rate setting: 1 year 3.85%, 5 year 4.65%. Unchanged and as expected.

The monthly setting of prime rates in China.

The ninth consecutive month for those rates left untouched.





Yesterday we had comments out of the NDRC (the 'state planner') indicating more or less steady monetary policy is the plan for this year. If the LPR is anything to go by, yes. I would note a reason to be cautious, though, the PBOC has changed policy rather abruptly in the past with not much notice, if any.

-